Sandra Dee Stevenson -- St. George
Sandra Dee Stevenson -- St. George

Sandra Dee Stevenson

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside service for Mrs. Sandra Dee Stevenson, 53, of St. George, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in the New Hope AME Church cemetery, St. George, with Rev. Hall officiating.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

