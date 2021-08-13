Sandra Curry -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra Curry, 64, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Ellis White Jr. is officiating.

Mrs. Curry passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfunralhome.com.