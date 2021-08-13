 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandra Curry -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Sandra Curry -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra Curry

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra Curry, 64, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Ellis White Jr. is officiating.

Mrs. Curry passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfunralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News