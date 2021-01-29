Sandra Bolen -- Columbia

COLUMBIA --Graveside services for Sandra Bolen, 64, of Columbia and formerly of Ehrhardt, will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in the Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery. She died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family asks that all follow the COVID-19 protocols.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday for the public at the chapel.