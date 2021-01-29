 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sandra Bolen -- Columbia
0 comments

Sandra Bolen -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sandra Bolen

COLUMBIA --Graveside services for Sandra Bolen, 64, of Columbia and formerly of Ehrhardt, will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in the Bamberg Memory Gardens Cemetery. She died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Prisma Health Richland.

The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family asks that all follow the COVID-19 protocols.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday for the public at the chapel.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News