Samuela Lavina Myers -- Denmark

DENMARK – Funeral services for Samuela Lavina Myers, 42, of Denmark, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Central Baptist Church in Denmark. Burial will follow in Bamberg Memory Gardens in Bamberg.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Carroll Mortuary, Denmark Chapel.

The family will receive visitors at 6721 Voorhees Road, Denmark.

The family and funeral home ask that visitors adhere to COVID-19 precautions and wear masks at all times.

Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

