ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Samuel Stroman, Jr., 75, of 1270 Pendarvis St., Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, Feb 10, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother and sister-in-law, Mr. Robert Stroman Jr. and Mrs. Gerlene Stroman, at 1270 Pendarvis St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

