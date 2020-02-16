Samuel Stroman Jr. -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Samuel Stroman Jr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Samuel Stroman Jr. will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Charcey N. Priester officiating. Burial will follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Mr. Stroman transitioned on Monday, Feb. 10.

Friends may call at the residence of his brother and sister-in-law, Mr. Robert Stroman Jr. and Mrs. Gerlene Stroman, 1270 Pendarvis St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Stroman, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News