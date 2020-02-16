Samuel Stroman Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Samuel Stroman Jr. will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Charcey N. Priester officiating. Burial will follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Mr. Stroman transitioned on Monday, Feb. 10.
Friends may call at the residence of his brother and sister-in-law, Mr. Robert Stroman Jr. and Mrs. Gerlene Stroman, 1270 Pendarvis St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
