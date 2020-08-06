Samuel 'Sammy’ Osbel Dyches Sr. -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Samuel “Sammy" Osbel Dyches Sr., 70, of Bamberg, passed away Aug. 4, 2020. He was married to the late Sheena Pierson Dyches.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.

Sammy was born in Blackville to the late Norman B. Dyches and the late Myrtle Still Dyches. He was a retired carpenter and worked as a produce salesman. Sammy was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy, Bamberg.

Survivors include two daughters, Jeanie Hightower (Bobby) of Cordova and Samantha Sweatman (Donnie) of Orangeburg; a son, Samuel D. Dyches Jr. (Amber) of Jamestown, North Dakota; six grandchildren, Briana, Cassie, Austin, Gabriel, Candice and Naomi; three brothers, Steve Dyches (Debora) of Williston, Ronnie Dyches (Tina) of Blythewood, and Marshall Dyches of Chesterfield,; a sister, Norma Jean Dyches; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Church of God of Prophecy, 5497 Bethel Road, Bamberg, SC 29003.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Dyches, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.