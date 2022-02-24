Samuel ‘Sammie’ Gordon -- North

NORTH -- Samuel “Sammie” Gordon, 78, of North, departed this life quietly on Tuesday morning, Feb. 22, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may contact the funeral home.
