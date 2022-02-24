 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Samuel ‘Sammie’ Gordon -- North

  • 0

NORTH -- Samuel “Sammie” Gordon, 78, of North, departed this life quietly on Tuesday morning, Feb. 22, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may contact the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Candela's revolutionary electric hydrofoil boat has successful first voyage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News