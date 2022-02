NORTH -- The graveside service for Samuel “Sammie” Gordon, 78, of North, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in St. Dorcas Baptist Church Cemetery, St. James Road, North.

Mr. Gordon departed this life quietly on Tuesday morning, Feb, 22, at his residence.

The viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may contact the funeral home.