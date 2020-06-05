Samuel 'Sam' Shuler Jr. -- Bowman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOWMAN -- Samuel "Sam" Shuler Jr., 79, of 672 Baxley Road, died June 4, 2020, at tRMC following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

