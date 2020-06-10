Samuel 'Sam' Shuler Jr. -- Bowman
Samuel 'Sam' Shuler Jr. -- Bowman

Samuel 'Sam' Shuler Jr.

BOWMAN – Funeral services for Mr. Samuel “Sam” Shuler Jr., 79, of 672 Baxlex Road, Bowman, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Patsy Rhett officiating.

Burial will be held in Forest Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mr. Shuler died Tursday, June 4, at tRMC following an extended illness.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

