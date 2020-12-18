Samuel R. Edwards -- Sumter

SUMTER -- Samuel R. Edwards, 34, of 2 Cypress Lane, Sumter, and formerly of Govan, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Sumter.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, in the St. Phillips COGIC Cemetery, Govan.

Viewing will be held at the chapel from 1 to 7 p.m.

The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.