Samuel J. ‘Billy’ Keitt -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Samuel J. “Billy” Keitt, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg

Due to CDC and COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence. Friends may call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com.