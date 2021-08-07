 Skip to main content
Samuel Irick Aiken -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. Samuel Irick Aiken, 60, of Orangeburg.

Mr. Aiken passed on July 30, 2021, in Orangeburg

Services are entrusted with Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, 803-809-0070.

Online condolences can be made at www.greaterorangeburgfuneral.com.

