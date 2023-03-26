ST. MATTHEWS - Mr. Samuel H. Tate, of 179 Oglesbly Drive, St. Matthews, died Saturday at Spartanburg General Hospital, Spartanburg, S.C.
Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Carson Funeral Home of St. Matthews.
