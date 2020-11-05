Samuel Grayson Stephens Sr. -- St. George

Sammy married Joyce Murray Stephens on June 4, 1960. Sammy and Joyce celebrated 60 years of marriage this past June with his children and grandchildren at their lake house in Santee. Sammy accomplished many things in his long, beautiful life, but he was most proud of his family. His love for them showed through his warm hugs and soft grin. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Every Sunday he visited his beloved Dorchester family “down home”.

Sammy enlisted in the National Guard after graduating from Harleyville Ridgeville High School and served until 1964. He competed on the rifle team with his brother, Buddy. Sammy graduated from Newberry College in 1961 and served the state of South Carolina Department of Education for 41 years. Sammy was a servant to his community. He was a member of Omar Shrine, where he dedicated countless hours to helping others. Specifically, he was very passionate about raising money for the Shriners Hospital. He was awarded the Omar Shrine Medal of Honor and a member of the Royal Order of Jesters Court. He was a member of the Omar Shrine Safety Patrol where he served as major for many years. Sammy was awarded a life membership to Harmony Lodge in 2014 for 40 years of service. He was a member of the Lions Club, where he served as president and had many years of perfect attendance. He was awarded the Chevron Award for 55 years of service in March 2020. Sammy could be found cooking sausage at the pancake supper every February for the Lions Club.