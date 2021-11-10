Samuel Gilyard -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Mr. Samuel Gilyard will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road. Burial will follow in Lincoln Cemetery.
Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
Surviving are his wife, Mearlease Gilyard; daughters, Stephanie Gilyard, Sandy Smith, Yovonda Jenkins, Michelle Jenkins, Nicole Jenkins and Kimberly Pringle.
