 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Samuel Gilyard -- Columbia
0 comments

Samuel Gilyard -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Samuel Gilyard

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Mr. Samuel Gilyard will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road. Burial will follow in Lincoln Cemetery.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.

Surviving are his wife, Mearlease Gilyard; daughters, Stephanie Gilyard, Sandy Smith, Yovonda Jenkins, Michelle Jenkins, Nicole Jenkins and Kimberly Pringle.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News