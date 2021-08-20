Samuel Fogle Sr. -- Miami

MIAMI, Fla. --Samuel Fogle Sr., 86, of Miami, Florida, transitioned to Heaven on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He will be greatly missed by his children, Barbara Fogle, George Fogle, and Doris Spann; his siblings, Marvin Montgomery (Minnie), of Kansas City, Missouri, Andrew James "Jimmy" Montgomery (Hazel) and Lillie Ann Heyward (Charlie), both of Holly Hill, and Alice Lee Shannon, of Richmond Heights, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.