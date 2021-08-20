 Skip to main content
Samuel Fogle Sr. -- Miami
MIAMI, Fla. --Samuel Fogle Sr., 86, of Miami, Florida, transitioned to Heaven on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

He will be greatly missed by his children, Barbara Fogle, George Fogle, and Doris Spann; his siblings, Marvin Montgomery (Minnie), of Kansas City, Missouri, Andrew James "Jimmy" Montgomery (Hazel) and Lillie Ann Heyward (Charlie), both of Holly Hill, and Alice Lee Shannon, of Richmond Heights, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).

