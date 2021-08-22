Samuel Fogle -- Miami

MIAMI -- Mr. Samuel Fogle, 86, of Miami, Florida, was born to the late Frank Fogle and the late Alice Fairnot Fogle Montgomery on Dec. 1, 1934, in Holly Hill.

He transitioned to Heaven on Aug. 14, 2021, at South Miami Hospital in South Miami, Florida.

Relatives and friends are invited to Celebrate his Life Services at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Felder Cemetery, Branchdale Highway, in Vance.

His viewing will begin on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Grace Chapel.

He will forever be in our hearts and minds and leaves many precious memories to be cherished by his two daughters, Doris Span, Tamarac, Florida, and Barbara A. Fogle, Miami; one son, George E. Fogle, Palm Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren; four siblings, Alice Fogle Lee Shannon, Miami, Marvin (Minnie) Montgomery, Kansas City, Missouri, Andrew (Hazel) James "Jimmy" Montgomery, Holly Hill, and Lillie Ann (Charlie) Heyward, Holly Hill; and a host of sisters-in-law, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803-496-5539).