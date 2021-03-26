 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Samuel E. Brown -- Charleston
0 comments

Samuel E. Brown -- Charleston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON -- The funeral service for Mr. Samuel E. Brown of Charleston will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Highway.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway. The service will be available virtually from the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home Facebook page.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News