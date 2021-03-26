Samuel E. Brown -- Charleston

CHARLESTON -- The funeral service for Mr. Samuel E. Brown of Charleston will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 1662 Joe S. Jeffords Highway.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home, 1656 Joe S. Jeffords Highway. The service will be available virtually from the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home Facebook page.