Samuel Dean Campbell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Samuel Dean Campbell, 89, of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. He was the husband of Rozanne Ayers Campbell for over 62 years.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after the service at the graveside.

Dean was born in Columbia, the son of Charles Dean Campbell and Lula Mae Bridges Campbell. As a young boy, his family moved to Orangeburg where he met his wife. Upon graduating from Orangeburg High School, he attended Clemson University and graduated with a degree in civil engineering. Following his service in the Korean War, Dean commenced his engineering career in Charleston. After a short stint there, he returned to Orangeburg where he worked for the South Carolina Department of Transportation as district engineer of Orangeburg County for over 47 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and helped collect Sunday school attendance.

Dean was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Dr. Roy Campbell; his sister-in-law, Robin Campbell; and his brother-in-law, Gelzer Sims.

Survivors include his wife of the home; children, Mark(Lisa) Campbell, Greg (Cathy) Campbell, Sallie (Terry) Koon, Tara (Brett) Yongue and Holly (Rob) Gamble; grandchildren, Kira Campbell, Camden (Emily) Yongue, Cody Campbell, Samuel (Dani) Campbell, Rebekah (Ken) Wadley, Peyton (Chris) Kimball, Zachary (Emily) Koon, Madison (Preston) Snell, Brogdon (Emily) Gamble, Cole Campbell and Luke Gamble; great-grandchildren, Campbell Koon, Athena Campbell, Claire Yongue, Rose Wadley and Carter Snell; sister, Betty Jo Campbell Sims.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 637 Orangeburg, SC 29116, or to Connie Maxwell Children's Ministries, P.O. Box 1178 Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.

The family would like to thank Grove Park Hospice, as well as caregivers Wanda, Sherry, Bea, Nita, Loretta, Pat and Joanne for their exceptional care, compassion and love.

