BAMBERG — It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Samuel David Carter Sr. of Bamberg.

Mr. Carter departed on Jan. 7, 2023.

His funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Free Gift Baptist Church Branchville.

His burial will follow at Belleville Memorial Cemetery, Orangeburg, with military honors.

Arrangements are entrusted to Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg.

Visitation for Mr. Carter will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the funeral home.