Samuel C. Jenkins -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Graveside services for Mr. Samuel C. Jenkins, 67, of St. George, will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew Baptist Church Cemetery, Reevesville, with the Rev. Marion Frazier officiating.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Daveanne Delee, 1484 St. Mark Bowman Road, St. George, or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

