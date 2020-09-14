 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Samuel "Billy" Keitt -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Samuel "Billy" Keitt -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Samuel J. "Billy" Keitt passed Sept.8, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Granger Baptist Church Cemetery, 280 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Edward Prince, pastor, officiating.

Public visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Due to CDC and COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence.

Face mask is required for visitation at funeral home and service.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Email condolences may be sent to: aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News