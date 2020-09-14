Samuel "Billy" Keitt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Samuel J. "Billy" Keitt passed Sept.8, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Granger Baptist Church Cemetery, 280 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, with the Rev. Edward Prince, pastor, officiating.
Public visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Due to CDC and COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving visitors at the residence.
Face mask is required for visitation at funeral home and service.
Friends may call the funeral home.
Email condolences may be sent to: aljenkinsfuneralhome@gmail.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.