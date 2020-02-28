Samuel Benjamin Farman -- Ormond Beach, Fla.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. -- Samuel Benjamin Farman (Sam), 36, died at his home on Feb. 15, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Corenne Metts Opppenheim; father, Benjamin Jack Farman; stepfather, William (Bill) Oppenheim; brothers, Johnny Farman, Shane Farman, and Albert Farman; nieces, Aleya Farman and CC Farman; nephew, Gavin Farman; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is now reunited with his half sister, Jennfer Madge Sanford; and his grandparents.

He graduated from Edisto High School.

The family will be having visitation and celebration of life Saturday, Feb. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 12 Padgett Court, Orangeburg.

Sam always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips.

