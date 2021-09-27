Samuel Allen Rigby Jr. -- Anderson

ANDERSON -- Samuel Allen Rigby Jr. was born July 23, 1932, in Annapolis, Maryland, to the late Samuel A. Rigby Sr. and the late Clara Mae Green Rigby. He passed away peacefully Sept. 24, 2021, at The Legacy in Anderson, surrounded by family.

Sam was raised in Manning and Bennettsville. He was a Navy Airman and served during the Korean War aboard the USS Kenneth Whiting. He attended Clemson College where he played baseball and transferred to The University of South Carolina where he completed his education.

Before relocating to The Legacy Retirement Community in Anderson, he was a longtime resident of Denmark and Bamberg. He was an active member of Bethel Park United Methodist Church, a Boy Scouts of America leader and was a member of the Masonic Lodge 246 for 66 years. At 64 years of age, Sam retired as General Manager of Huttig Building Products in Orangeburg. He was an avid golfer and a lifelong Gamecock fan.