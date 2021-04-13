Sammy ‘Pete’ Fogle Dantzler -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Sammy “Pete” Fogle Dantzler, 67, of Cordova, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Alan Woodward will be officiating. Burial will follow in Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, at Thompson Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Dantzler, Danny Dantzler, Bill Dantzler, Richard Craven, Troy Cain and David Dantzler.

Mr. Dantzler was born Oct. 4, 1953, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Samson K. Dantzler and the late Laura Fogle Dantzler. He worked for many years as a meat cutter at Fogle's Piggly Wiggly. Mr. Dantzler was predeceased by a son, James “Jed” Dantzler.

Survivors include his wife, Tommie Gray Dantzler of Cordova; son, David (Kayla) Dantzler of Orangeburg; grandchildren, Gabby, Bailey, Drake, Emma and Haley; stepson; Jay Nivens; brothers, Tommy (Nancy) Dantzler of St. Matthews, Danny (Beverly) Dantzler of Cayce, and Bill (Pam) Dantzler of Norway; sister, Kathy (Stanley) Breland of Cope; and a number of nieces and nephews.