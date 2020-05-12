Sammy Lee Dossow -- Columbia
Sammy Lee Dossow -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Sammy Lee Dossow of Columbia died Monday, May 11, 2020.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced later by Carson Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

Friends may call at the residence of his son, Rickie Hills, 1763 Taylor Blvd., Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

