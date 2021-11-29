Sammie Milhouse -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Sammie Milhouse, 26, of 230 Race St., died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Bronx, New York.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in the Greater Sidney Park Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

The Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

Public viewing will be held at the chapel from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.