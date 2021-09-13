Sammie Lee Gordon Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Rev. Sammie Lee Gordon Sr., 84, of 1425 Sunset St., Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not receive friends at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com