Sammie L. 'Daddis' Pondexter Dessow -- Columbia
0 comments

Sammie L. 'Daddis' Pondexter Dessow -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Sammie L. “Daddis” Pondexter Dessow will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Please respect the social distancing guidelines whereby one person will be allowed to view at a time.

Family and friends may call the residence and/or Carson's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Sammie Dessow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News