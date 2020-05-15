Sammie L. 'Daddis' Pondexter Dessow -- Columbia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Sammie L. “Daddis” Pondexter Dessow will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Please respect the social distancing guidelines whereby one person will be allowed to view at a time.

Family and friends may call the residence and/or Carson's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Sammie Dessow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.