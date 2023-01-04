 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Samella Odom -- St. George

ST. GEORGE — Samella Odom, 85, of St. George, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at MUSC.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, 5905 Wesr Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477. The casket will be placed at the center at 9 am. The interment will be held at Beaufort Memorial Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

