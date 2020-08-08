You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sam Jennings -- Denmark
0 comments

Sam Jennings -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sam Jennings

DENMARK -- Sam Jennings, 74, of 424 Coker St., died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Prisma Health Care, Columbia.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

To plant a tree in memory of Sam Jennings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News