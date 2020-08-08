Sam Jennings -- Denmark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DENMARK -- Sam Jennings, 74, of 424 Coker St., died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Prisma Health Care, Columbia.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The family asks that all wear face masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

To plant a tree in memory of Sam Jennings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.