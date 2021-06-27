Sallylu Rhoad Sipple -- Savannah, Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Sallylu Rhoad Sipple died peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Her death follows that of her husband of 68 years, Charles Henry Sipple III (Charlie), after only a few short weeks.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1932, to Emmaline Turner Rhoad and Daniel Linder Rhoad Jr. Born in Vidalia, Georgia, Sallylu spent her childhood in Garden City, New York.

She attended Randolph-Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Virginia. While in college, she met Charlie. They married on Sept. 12, 1952. Sallylu loved living in Lexington, Virginia, while Charlie finished his senior year at Washington and Lee University. In 1955, they returned to his hometown of Savannah, Georgia, to make their home and raise their family.

A visual arts major in college, Sallylu was very artistic and creative. She enjoyed her floral design business, An-Lu Designs, where she arranged fabulous flowers for the altar at St. John's Church, weddings, receptions, and other social events. In later years, she pursued her love of painting, with a special interest in watercolor. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her bridge club. She loved reading and always looked forward to her monthly book club with eight special friends.