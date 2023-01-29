Sally Kay Rushton Miller -- Lexington

LEXINGTON — Sally Kay Rushton Miller, 82, of Lexington, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Lexington Baptist Church, 308 East Main St., Lexington, with the Rev. Dan Williams officiating. The burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

She was born Sally Kay Rushton to Lucille Roddey Rushton and Dr. Edward Watson Rushton in Batesburg-Leesville. Sally was a graduate of University of North Carolina in1962, and later received a Masters in Education from the University of South Carolina.

Sally was an educator for over 40 years to many children of all ages. She was an active member of Lexington Baptist and served as an intercessory prayer volunteer as well as a faithful writer in her prayer journal. She enjoyed singing, collecting dolls, visiting with friends and family, and had an avid love for dogs of any kind.

Survivors include her two sons, Rob Miller (Robin) of Leesville, and Scott Miller of Orangeburg; one brother, Eddie Rushton Jr. of Durham, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Jackson Miller (Hunter), Logan Miller, and Harrison Miller; two step-grandchildren, Abby Aull and Berton Aull; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are sent to SPCA, 312 Ball Park Road, Lexington, SC 29072, or an animal shelter of choice.

