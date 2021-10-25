Sally Annie Dantzler Wimberly -- Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL -- Sally Dantzler Wimberly, 84, of Holly Hill, wife of Terry Wayne “Teddy” Wimberly, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Mims and the Rev. David Mullins officiating.

Sally was born on May 11, 1937, in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Harold Edwin and Leila Inez Rhoad Dantzler. She was a graduate of Holly Hill High School, attended Columbia College and was a homemaker. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and predeceased by a daughter, Sherry Wimberly Frazier.

Surviving are her husband, Terry “Teddy” Wimberly, Holly Hill; a son, Terry Edwin (Catherine Hughes) Wimberly, St. George; grandchildren, Christopher Wayne (Janice) Wimberly, Bradley James (Victoria) Wimberly, Chelsea (Grande) Wimberly Fender, Matthew James (Katie) Frazier and Aynsley (Zachary) Honeycutt; great-grandchildren, Rose Alexandria Wimberly, Kinley Grace Wimberly and Kennedy Frazier; a brother, Dr. Thomas Milton Dantzler, Goose Creek; three nephews, Thomas (Stacey) Dantzler Jr., Harold E. (Kathy) Dantzler and John Dantzler.

Memorials may be made Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 114 Baptist Drive, St. George, SC 29477 or Dantzler-Hart Cemetery, c/o FNBSC PO Box 38, Holly Hill, SC 29059-0038.