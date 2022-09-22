Sally Ann Spires -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Sally Ann Spires, 72 years of age, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Sally was a daughter of the late Harris and Adele Myers. She loved spending time with her family and her two sweet dogs, Bella and Dixie.

Sally is survived by her husband, Dwight T. Spires; one son, Bryan (Miriam Ann) Spires of Branchville; one daughter, Teresa (Scotty) Sowell of Barnwell; one granddaughter that she adored, Rebecca Ann Spires of Branchville; two grandsons, Brandon (Alison) Cribb of Aiken and Aaron (Grace) Sowell of Aiken; three great-grandchildren, Vanessa and Michael Sowell, and Emerson Cribb. She is also survived by special sister, Joyce Spires; nephew, Gene Davis; a special son; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved very much.