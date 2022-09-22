Sally Ann Spires -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Sally Ann Spires, 72 years of age, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Sally was a daughter of the late Harris and Adele Myers. She loved spending time with her family and her two sweet dogs, Bella and Dixie.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Berea Advent Christian Church, with the Rev. Mike Lupo officiating.
Sally is survived by her husband, Dwight T. Spires; one son, Bryan (Miriam Ann) Spires of Branchville; one daughter, Teresa (Scotty) Sowell of Barnwell; one granddaughter that she adored, Rebecca Ann Spires of Branchville; two grandsons, Brandon (Alison) Cribb of Aiken and Aaron (Grace) Sowell of Aiken; three great-grandchildren, Vanessa and Michael Sowell, and Emerson Cribb. She is also survived by special sister, Joyce Spires; nephew, Gene Davis; a special son; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved very much.
