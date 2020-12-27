Sallie Mae Wannmaker Boone -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Sallie Mae Wannamaker Boone, 98, formerly of Rowesville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. She was the widow of S.R. Boone Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at New Hope Cemetery, Highway 21, Rowesville. The Rev. Darryl Waymyers and the Rev. Butch Farnum will be officiating.

Sallie was born Nov. 19, 1922, in the Stilton Community near Orangeburg, the daughter of the late Eldon Shields Wannamaker and the late Annie Mae Jackson Wannamaker. She graduated from Orangeburg High School in 1939, followed by a year of business school. She worked as a medical records clerk at Orangeburg Regional Hospital and as an administrative assistant at The Methodist Home. Sallie was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her two sons, Sinkler R. Boone (Sharon) of Orangeburg and James “Jimmy” E. Boone (Mary) of Columbia; four grandchildren, Bryan Boone (Sandy), Stuart Boone (Amanda), Mills Connelly (Melissa) and Maura Cook (Pierce); 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her sister, Sadie Loretta Wannamaker Fogle; three brothers, Eldon Shields Wannamaker Jr., Dr. John M. Wannamaker and James Harold Wannamaker.