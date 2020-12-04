 Skip to main content
Sallie Mae Harrison -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Sallie Mae Harrison, 92, of 897 Old Bell Road, died Dec. 2, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at her residence.

Funeral plans are incomplete.

The family will not receive friends at the residence due to COVID-19.

Friends may call Owens Funeral Home of Branchville.

