Sallie Jo Malpass Amaker -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Sallie Jo Malpass Amaker, 80, of St. Matthews, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 22, in the Amaker-Harley-Jeffcoat Family Cemetery in Orangeburg. Levi Campbell will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Hunter Amaker, Brent Amaker, J.W. Williams, Donnie Williams Jr., Thomas Wetherell and Roger D. Kovach III.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec, 21, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Mrs. Amaker was born on Dec. 31, 1940, in Union. She was the daughter of the late Charles Malpass and the late Ruby Epps Malpass. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Mrs. Amaker was predeceased by her husband, Fred Amaker Jr.; and children, Johnny L. Jackson, Barbara Soles, Fred David Amaker II, Shirley Garrick and Mary Jo Williams.

Survivors include her children, Roy Robinson, Rose Williams (Mike) and Lee Amaker (Anita); 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brothers, John Wayne Malpass (Edith) and David Malpass; sister, Patricia Spires; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Calhoun Convalescent Home staff and caregivers for their love and care during the last few years.

The friends may call the home of Lee and Anita Amaker.

