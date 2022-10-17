Saint Julian Turae Snider -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for the Rev. Dr. Saint Julian Turae Snider Sr., 67, of 2845 Hillcrest Ave., Orangeburg, will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Good Hope AME Church, Cope. The Rt. Rev. Samuel L. Green Sr., Presiding Prelate of the 7th Episcopal District is officiating.

On Feb. 13, 1955, God opened the doors of life and sent forth a baby boy to Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Lucinda Ramsey) Snider Sr., named Saint Julian Turae Snider. Saint Julian was the youngest of 12 children. Being reared in a God-fearing home, St. Julian joined Wesley AME Church, Jamestown, at an early age. While at Wesley, St. Julian was a member of the sunbeams, the choir, the laity, and church school. The doors of life remained open for sixty-seven (67) years. Through those years the sands of life ran, becoming the days of his life.

While attending Macedonia High School, St. Julian excelled as a defensive and offensive lineman. He became Macedonia's first All American. During his senior year, St. Julian was an All 8-AA Conference team member and All AA State team member. He appeared in the Who's Who of the National High School Football yearbook. However, during his senior year, St Julian sustained a knee injury. Therefore, he did not accept the many football scholarships that were offered to him. Instead, he attended Voorhees College (University) in Denmark, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.

During his matriculation at Voorhees College, St. Julian became a member of the College Choir as a Dramatic Tenor and won several awards. Wherever life took St. Julian, he excelled because God was always with him. He received a Master of Arts in Religion from the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary, Columbia, and a Master of Divinity in Religious Studies, Cummins Theological Seminary, Summerville, and a Doctorate of Ministry in Religious Studies, Cookley College and Theological Seminary, Baltimore, Maryland.

One Friday evening, on the campus of Voorhees College, St. Julian heard a call. It was a clear, calm, sweet sound that very few people can ignore. It was a clarion call to preach the gospel.

The Rev. Dr. Saint Julian Snider Sr., preached God's gospel for 45 years, in and out of season. He was a quiet, unassuming man of God, who served God and his people well. His pastoral appointments included Rockford and Glovers Circuit in the Piedmont, South Carolina Annual Conference; Beulah AME Church, Sumter; St. Paul AME Church, Little River; Westin Chapel AME Church, Latta, (Northeast South Carolina Annual Conference); St Peter AME Church, Cameron; Butler Chapel AME Church, Orangeburg (Central South Carolina Annual Conference); Mt. Zion AME Church, Garnett (South Carolina Annual Conference); Calvary AME Church, Charleston (Palmetto South Carolina Annual Conference); and Cedar Grove AME Church, Orangeburg, SC (Central South Carolina Annual Conference). At each appointment, the Rev. Snider left his mark. This was done through establishing various ministries, remodeling structures, securing passenger vans and burglary alarm systems, etc. The Rev. Snider's main goal was to preach God's word and to educate his congregants in the polity of the A.M.E. Church. Whatever work needed to be done at each charge he was appointed, that work was done. Wherever life took him, he excelled because God gave him the vision to complete whatever tasks were in front of him.

The Rev. Snider served as a corrections officer at McDougal Youth Corrections Institution in Ridgeville. He served as Deanhairperson of the Board of Examiners for the Central South Carolina Annual Conference; Conference Trustee; Finance Committee; Judiciary Committee and a delegate to the General Conference of the AME Church.

He was a member of the Xi Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, a 32nd Degree Master Mason, a member of the Royal Arch Masons, Eastern Star, and member of the Ancient Arabic Order of the Mystic Shrine.

In 1978, the Rev. Snider married Virgie Lea Smith who preceded him in death. To this union, three children were born: Saint Julian Jr., Schkena-Juleen, and Sonya Jelouise. In 1992, the Rev. St. Julian Snider married Gwendolyn Larcenia Cleckley.

Saint Julian was preceded in death by four brothers, Arthur Lee, Walden Ramsey Sr., Robert Snider Jr., and John (JB) Snider, and three sisters, Peggy Lou, Chrisdel (Fredricka) Richards and Geraldine (Sister) Harrell.

Saint Julian leaves to cherish his memory, a loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Gwendolyn Larcenia Cleckley Snider; three children, Saint Julian (Jessica) Jr., of Grand Prairie, Texas; Schkena-Juleen Coates of Laurel, Maryland; Sonya Jelouise Baylor of Orangeburg; two grandchildren, Saint Julian III and Sheridan Joelle; three brothers, LK (Evelyn) Snider of Jamestown, William (Adelaide) Snider of Baltimore, Maryland, Lee Floyd (Chandra) Snider of St. Stephens; one sister, Betty Ruth Day of Baltimore, Maryland; a special niece, Peggy (Mack)Troupe of Charlotte, North Caroina; mother-in-law, Mrs. Elouise Smith of Moncks Corner; four brothers-in-law, the Rev. Robert L. (Lula) Cleckley of Columbia, Dr. Watson (Cassandra) Cleckley of Orangeburg, Minister Matthew (Patricia) Smith of Moncks Corner, Timothy Smith of Moncks Corner; six sisters in-law, Mrs. Gloria Snider of Jamestown, Mrs. Bessie Cleckley of Rowesville, Mrs. Elaine Pinkney of Moncks Corner, Mrs. Viola (Emuel) Green of Charleston, Ms. Georgianna Edwards of Moncks Corner, and Ms. Annie Mae Dozier of Atlanta, Georgia; one uncle, Ret. Col. Gilbert (Thea) Cleckley of Orangeburg; two aunts, Mrs. Lillian (Andrew) Spells of Brooklyn, New York, and Mrs. Lela Cleckley of Plainsfield, New Jersey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

On Oct. 10, 2022, at 9 a.m., the sands of life on Earth ended for the Rev. Dr. Saint Julian Turae Snider Sr., and everlasting life began.

Visitation will be held at Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg, from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Wake services will be held Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Wesley AME Church, Jamestown.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his wife, Mrs. Gwendolyn L.C. Snider, 2845 Hillcrest Ave., Orangeburg, between the hours of 2 and 8 p.m. daily or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

