DENMARK – Mr. St. Joseph Johnson of Denmark died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral services are scheduled for noon Friday, Jan. 24, at Honey Ford Baptist Church, Denmark. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A viewing is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Wright's Funeral Home chapel in Denmark.

