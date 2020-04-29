Sadie Mae Williams

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Delphine Sumpter, at 803-974-1007, or the funeral home.