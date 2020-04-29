Sadie Mae Williams
0 comments

Sadie Mae Williams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sadie Mae Williams

Sadie Mae Williams

SANTEE -- Private funeral services will be held for Mrs. Sadie Mae Williams, 70, of 166 Intercostal Lane, Santee.

Mrs. Williams passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests that friends do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Delphine Sumpter, at 803-974-1007, or the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sadie Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News