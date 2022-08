ORANGEBURG – The funeral for Mrs. Sadie Dash McNair, 105, of 269 Treadwell St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Orangeburg.

Viewing for the public will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving visitors at the residence. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.