Ryh'Nasia Sh'Niyah Ben -- Orangeburg
Ryh’Nasia Sh’Niyah Ben -- Orangeburg

Ryh’Nasia Sh’Niyah Ben

ORANGEBURG --Graveside services for Miss Ryh'Nasia Sh'Niyah Ben, 9, of Orangeburg, will be held at noon Saturday, April 24, 2021, Second Mt. Beulah Baptist Church, Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Miss Ben passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

