Ryh-Nasia Sh-Niyah Ben -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Miss Ryh-Nasia Sh-Niyah Ben, 9, of Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may contact Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

