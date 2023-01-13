Ryan 'Rylo' Jones -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Ryan “Rylo” Jones, 29, of 149 Treadwell St., died Dec. 30, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Glover’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Friends may call at the residence of his grandfather, 707 Moncks Corner Road, Eutawville, and at the funeral home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com