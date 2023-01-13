 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ryan 'Rylo' Jones -- Orangeburg

  • 0
Ryan "Rylo" Jones

ORANGEBURG — Ryan “Rylo” Jones, 29, of 149 Treadwell St., died Dec. 30, 2022.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Glover’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Friends may call at the residence of his grandfather, 707 Moncks Corner Road, Eutawville, and at the funeral home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News