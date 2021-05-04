BRANCHVILLE -- Ryan Earl Risher, 34 years of age, died Monday April 19, 2021.

Ryan was born in Charleston Sept. 12, 1986; he enjoyed fishing, hunting, landscaping and going mud bogging. The light of Ryan's life was his daughter McKenzie.

A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday May 5, at Ott Funeral Home in Branchville, with the Rev. Phillip Rowland officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before services.

Ryan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Frances and Tim Crocker of Branchville; a daughter, McKenzie Archibald of Branchville; two sisters, Kellie Risher of Cordova and Tara Caughman of Lexington; grandmother Emma Jackson of Branchville; two nephews, RJ Ramirez and Aaron Caughman; an aunt, Janice Scott (Carl) of Branchville; and numerous cousins. Ryan was preceded in death by his father, Earl Risher; paternal grandparents Ida Bell and Elijah Risher; and maternal grandfather Tommy Jackson.

Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com.