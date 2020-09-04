Ryan Cochran Huffman -- Ladson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LADSON -- It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Ryan Elizabeth Cochran Huffman announces her sudden departure from the earth plane, due to a stroke, on Aug. 11, 2020, at the age of 41 years.

Ryan was born blonde-haired, blue-eyed, and perfect from the start on Sept. 19, 1978, in Pikeville, Kentucky. She grew up in Lillington, North Carolina, and was a graduate of Harnett Central High School and East North Carolina University with a degree in psychology. Ryan worked with her husband, Jason, in growing their company, Two Rivers Design, and Fabrication.

Ryan will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Jason; her parents, Rebecca Miller Boucher and John Edward Cochran; grandparents, James and Mary Catherine Miller; mother-in-law, Gwen Huffman; her adoring brother, Jordan and his wife, Denneny; as well as her half-brother, and sister, Cole and Kate Cochran.

Ryan was predeceased by her grandparents, Ernest and Audrey Cochran, and her father-in-law, Pell Huffman. She will forever remain in the hearts of her many aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

A private celebration of Ryan's life will be held. Donations in Ryan's memory may be made to the Dorchester Animal Shelter at dorchesterpaws.org.