 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruthie M. Colter -- Irmo
0 comments

Ruthie M. Colter -- Irmo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ruthie M. Colter

IRMO – Funeral services for Ruthie M. Colter, 84, of 205 Scanley Road, formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Oct. 9 at Prisma Health Richland.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Carolyn Franklyn, 152 Scoville St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family only will be accepting immediate family due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News