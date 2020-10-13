Ruthie M. Colter -- Irmo

IRMO – Funeral services for Ruthie M. Colter, 84, of 205 Scanley Road, formerly of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Oct. 9 at Prisma Health Richland.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her daughter, Carolyn Franklyn, 152 Scoville St., Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family only will be accepting immediate family due to COVID-19.

